Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of the Estate of Jonathan Carvajal, who died as a result of a crash avoidance malfunction in his 2022 Tesla Model Y vehicle. The case is 3:23-cv-00564, Verdeza et al v. Tesla Motors, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 12, 2023, 6:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Jonathan Carvajal

Gina Verdeza

defendants

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Tesla Motors FL, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Broad And Cassel

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects