Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed a lawsuit against Marvin Johnson and State Farm Lloyds to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Bafidis Law Injury Firm on behalf of Jose Verdecia, who contends that he was injured after a State Farm employee instructed him to climb onto his roof to inspect property damages. The case is 7:23-cv-00067, Verdecia v. State Farm Lloyds et al.

Property & Casualty

April 28, 2023, 1:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Verdecia

defendants

Marvin Johnson

State Farm Lloyds

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims