Who Got The Work

Partner Eric Van Schyndle of Quarles & Brady has entered an appearance for Daniels Sharpsmart Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 5 in Minnesota District Court by Winthrop & Weinstine on behalf of Verde Environmental Technologies Inc., asserts a patent for a drug-deactivating medication disposal system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:24-cv-02163, Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. v. Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

Minnesota

June 28, 2024, 10:40 AM

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims