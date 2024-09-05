Who Got The Work

Margolis Edelstein partner Kyle T. McGee has entered an appearance for Walnut Cheese Nook in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 22 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by SpirLaw on behalf of photographer Marco Verch, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's photograph on its website to promote its services without a license. The case, assigned to U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Daryl F. Bloom, is 1:24-cv-01208, Verch v. Walnut Cheese Nook LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 05, 2024, 7:11 AM

Marco Verch

Sriplaw

Walnut Cheese Nook LLC

Margolis Edelstein

Nature of Claim: 820/over copyright claims