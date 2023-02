Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against online billing platform Zentist to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Barley Snyder on behalf of Verber Dental Group. The case is 1:23-cv-00308, Verber Dental Group, P.C. v. Avicennas Croup, Inc.

Insurtech

February 21, 2023, 6:39 PM