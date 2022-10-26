New Suit - Trademark

Norton Rose Fulbright filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Veranda Golf Incorporated USA, a seller of golf clothing and accessories. The accuses PIF Products, d/b/a Playing It Forward, of selling a flamingo print golf towel that infringes the plaintiff's recognizable design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09189, Veranda Golf Incorporated USA Inc. v. Pif Products LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 6:19 PM