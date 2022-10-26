New Suit - Copyright

Womble Bond Dickinson and Norton Rose Fulbright filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of golf clothing and accessory provider Veranda Golf Incorporated USA Inc. d/b/a Uther Supply. The suit pursues claims against Golf Gods Enterprises Pty Ltd. for selling and marketing golf accessories with Uther's 'Flamingo Lake Design' print. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01401, Veranda Golf Incorporated USA Inc. v. Golf Gods Enterprises Pty Ltd.

