New Suit - Product Liability

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court over an allegedly defective 2009 Lincoln Navigator. The court action, brought by the Potts Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Erendida Cervantes, contends the forward collision avoidance system and automatic emergency braking failed to engage, resulting in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03269, Vera v. Ford Motor Company.