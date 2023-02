Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a data breach class action against Christus Spohn Health System to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning a breach which occurred between April and May of 2022, was filed by Levin Sedran & Berman; Hilliard Martinez Gonzales; and Goldenberg Schneider LPA. The case is 2:23-cv-00047, Vera v. Christus Spohn Health System Corporation.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 6:01 PM