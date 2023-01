Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Burlington Coat Factory of Texas Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Cannon & Acosta on behalf of Lupe Vera. The case is 1:23-cv-00553, Vera v. Burlington Coat Factory of Texas, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 5:47 PM