New Suit - Copyright

Urban Outfitters was sued for copyright infringement on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Lathrop GPM on behalf of Vera Bradley Designs, alleges that a painted feather design on clothing sold in Anthropologie is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01981, Vera Bradley Designs Inc. v. Urban Outfitters Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Vera Bradley Designs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lathrop GPM

defendants

Urban Outfitters, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims