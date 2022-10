New Suit - Employment

Jones Walker filed a lawsuit alleging breach of an employment separation agreement Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Veolia North America. The suit seeks to enjoin defendant Robert Leonard Wheatley, whom Veolia is obligated to pay over $418,000 per the agreement, from working for a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03752, Veolia North America, LLC v. Wheatley.

Texas

October 28, 2022, 5:19 PM