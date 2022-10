New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Venus Concept USA Inc. The suit, targeting Exotic V's Beauty Bar and Victoria Naborne, accuses the defendants of failing to make payments under their subscription agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23223, Venus Concept USA Inc. v. Exotic V's Beauty Bar et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 04, 2022, 6:47 PM