Venue Fight: Federal Judge Forced to Reopen Credit Card Case...

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman of the Northern District of Texas entered an order Monday reopening the U.S. Chamber of Commerce lawsuit against the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. Pittman was forced to take back a case he tried send to the District Court for the District of Columbia, because over the weekend a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, with one judge dissenting, held Pittman lacked jurisdiction to transfer the case.

April 08, 2024, 3:24 PM

