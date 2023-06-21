New Suit - Construction Defect

Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Venue 1877 LLC, operator of an events venue. The court case pursues claims against Total Habitat LC, which the plaintiff contracted to construct a swimming pool. According to the complaint, the pool was not constructed to the correct depths and has drainage and other issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01984, Venue 1877 LLC v. Total Habitat, LC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 21, 2023, 8:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Venue 1877 LLC

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

defendants

Total Habitat, LC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract