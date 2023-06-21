Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Venue 1877 LLC, operator of an events venue. The court case pursues claims against Total Habitat LC, which the plaintiff contracted to construct a swimming pool. According to the complaint, the pool was not constructed to the correct depths and has drainage and other issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01984, Venue 1877 LLC v. Total Habitat, LC.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 21, 2023, 8:20 AM