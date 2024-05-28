Who Got The Work

Partner Michael J. Berchou of Harter Secrest & Emery has entered an appearance for Venture Apparel Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 9 in California Northern District Court by Chan Punzalan LLP on behalf of Venture Goods LLC, accuses the defendant of using a confusingly similar mark to market and sell competing outdoor apparel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 3:24-cv-02143, Venture Goods LLC v. Venture Apparel, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 28, 2024, 12:16 PM

