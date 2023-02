Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Extended Stay America to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Robert J.A. Fordiani and Melvin C. Belli on behalf of Ana Ventura. The case is 2:23-cv-00973, Ventura v. Extended Stay America.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 09, 2023, 5:00 PM