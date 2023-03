Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Blue Chip 2000 Commercial Cleaning Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Finkel Firm on behalf of Loburdes Ventura. The case is 2:23-cv-02347, Ventura v. Blue Chip 2000 Commercial Cleaning, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 30, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Loburdes Ventura

defendants

Blue Chip 2000 Commercial Cleaning, Inc.

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination