Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Shegerian & Associates and Feldman Browne on behalf of a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer who claims that he was discriminated against and subjected to retaliation on the basis of veteran status. The case is 2:22-cv-07709, Ventrone v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

October 22, 2022, 11:33 AM