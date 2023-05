Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ICA Risk Management Consultants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Reed Smith, accuses the defendant of exposing plaintiff Ventron Management to millions of dollars of uninsured liability risks in connection with a risk management consulting agreement. The case is 9:23-cv-80739, Ventron Management LLC v. Ica Risk Management Consultants.

Property & Casualty

May 04, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Ventron Management LLC

defendants

Ica Risk Management Consultants

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct