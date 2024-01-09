Who Got The Work

Reed Smith partner John C. Scalzo has stepped in to defend Travel technology company Mondee Holdings and its CEO Prasad Gundumogula in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of former Mondee CFO Raja Venkatesh, accuses the defendants of placing certain restrictive legends on the plaintiff's shares of Mondee, preventing the plaintiff from selling them when share values rose. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:23-cv-10734, Venkatesh v. Mondee Holdings, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 09, 2024, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Raja Venkatesh

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Mondee Holdings, Inc.

Prasad Gundumogula

defendant counsels

Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws