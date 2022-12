Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against Unison Agreement Corp. to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Terrell Marshall Law Group and Cascade Law on behalf of a plaintiff accusing Unison of being a predatory lender, compelling her to pay four times her original loan amount. The case is 2:22-cv-01789, Veneziani v. Unison Agreement Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 7:47 PM