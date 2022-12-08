Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance subsidiary Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Desir Law Firm on behalf of Venetian Park Condominium I Association, seeks to determine the rights and obligations of the parties in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 0:22-cv-62296, Venetian Park Condominium I Association, Inc. v. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 12:37 PM