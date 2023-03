New Suit - Trade Secrets

Foley & Lardner filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Vendr Inc. The suit accuses competitor Tropic Technologies of actively recruiting Vendr employees such as codefendant Graham Sanders with the aim of misappropriating customer data, production plans and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00165, Vendr, Inc. v. Tropic Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

March 07, 2023, 8:04 PM