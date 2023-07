Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Wrobel & Smith on behalf of Stephen Venable, who claims failure to reimburse for prescription drugs. The case is 0:23-cv-02182, Venable v. UnitedHealthcare Inc.

Health Care

July 20, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Venable

defendants

UnitedHealthcare Inc.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations