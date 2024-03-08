Venable Sees Another Consecutive Year of Growth With Revenue...

News From Law.com

Washington, D.C.-headquartered Venable has seen yet another consecutive year of revenue growth, increasing its gross revenue by around 12% to $812.1 million in 2023. The firm has reported consecutive revenue growth for over a decade. Meanwhile, the firm increased its profitability and net income, though at a lower rate than its revenue. The firm's profits per equity partner went up 5.2% to $1.3 million. The firm saw its net income climb around 10%.

March 08, 2024, 11:05 AM

