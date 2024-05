News From Law.com

Venable said Tuesday that it has entered the Colorado market, opening an office in Denver with the addition of eight lawyers from Denver-based Sherman & Howard. It's another example of Big Law competition growing in the Mile High City and in Colorado, as more Am Law 200 law firms enter the market and expand, attracted to the talent pool, increasing billing rates there, and multiple business industries.

