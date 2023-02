Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schumann Rosenberg & Arevalo on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Stanley Black & Decker and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Adamson Ahdoot on behalf of Anthony P. Veltri. The case is 8:23-cv-00333, Veltri v. Rockler Companies, Inc. dba Rockler Woodworking & Hardware et al.