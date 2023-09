Who Got The Work

Irene Bassel Frick and Allison Paige Gallagher of Akerman have stepped in to represent H.T. Hackney Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, pertaining to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed July 19 in Florida Middle District Court by the Nation Law Firm on behalf of Nancy Velez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01612, Velez v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

September 04, 2023, 7:41 AM

