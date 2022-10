Who Got The Work

Travis R. Dunkelberger of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg has entered an appearance for RSC Insurance Brokerage Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Aug. 18 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Koller Law PC on behalf of Gualberto Velez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, is 2:22-cv-03303, Velez v. RSC Insurance Brokerage, Inc.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 4:23 AM