New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the University of Miami and its school of medicine on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of the former surgeon-in-chief and chair of the department of surgery, Omaida C. Velazquez. The plaintiff contends that she was discriminated against based on her gender, race and national origin and that she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint for discriminatory treatment and pay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20497, Velazquez v. University Of Miami Leonard M. Miller School Of Medicine et al.