Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison Mahoney on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-00852, Velazquez v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

June 28, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Lenny Velazquez

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act