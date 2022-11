New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was hit with a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, over fraudulent transfer claims, was brought by the Feldman Firm and Tache, Bronis and Descalzo on behalf of Adrian Jose Velasquez Figueroa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10035, Velasquez Figueroa v. JP Morgan & Chase Co.