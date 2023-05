Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against RE Michel Co. LLC to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Schrader Companion Duff & Law on behalf of a former delivery driver who contends that she was not compensated for work completed off the clock. The case is 5:23-cv-00167, Velasco v. R.E. Michel Company, LLC.

West Virginia

May 03, 2023, 7:10 PM

