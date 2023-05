Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Madison Mroz Steinman Kenny & Olexy on Thursday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Carlsbad Medical Center, Community Health Systems and Pecos Valley Physician Group to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of James H. Wood, accuses the defendants of failing to diagnose and treat a patient's heart failure properly. The case is 2:23-cv-00430, Vela et al. v. Carlsbad Medical Center LLC et al.

Health Care

May 18, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Vela, Jr

Richard Vela, Sr

James Wood Law

Law Office Of James H Wood PC

Law Office Of James H. Wood

defendants

Carlsbad Medical Center, LLC

CHSPSC, LLC

Pecos Valley of New Mexico, LLC

defendant counsels

Madison, Mroz, Steinman, Kenny & Olexy, P.A.

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims