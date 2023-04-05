Counsel at Childress Ahlheim Cary on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Invenergy Outlaw Wind Holdings, Outlaw Wind Project LLC and Fagen Construction Co. of Minnesota to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Eason Law Firm on behalf of Bradley Vehrs, a contractor on a 73-turbine wind installation. Vehrs alleges that his foot was severely injured after it was sucked into the motor of a wind turbine. According to the suit, a safety ring that would have prevented the activation of the turbine was not in place. Lewis Rice is representing Outlaw Wind Project. The case is 5:23-cv-06046, Vehrs v. Outlaw Wind Project, LLC et al.
Renewable Energy
April 05, 2023, 4:38 PM