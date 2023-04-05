Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Childress Ahlheim Cary on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Invenergy Outlaw Wind Holdings, Outlaw Wind Project LLC and Fagen Construction Co. of Minnesota to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Eason Law Firm on behalf of Bradley Vehrs, a contractor on a 73-turbine wind installation. Vehrs alleges that his foot was severely injured after it was sucked into the motor of a wind turbine. According to the suit, a safety ring that would have prevented the activation of the turbine was not in place. Lewis Rice is representing Outlaw Wind Project. The case is 5:23-cv-06046, Vehrs v. Outlaw Wind Project, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

April 05, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Vehrs

Plaintiffs

James W Eason

defendants

Fagen Construction Company of Minnesota, Inc.

Invenergy Outlaw Wind Holdings, LLC

Outlaw Wind Project, LLC

defendant counsels

Childress & Associates, LLC

Childress Ahlheim Cary LLC

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims