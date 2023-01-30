New Suit - Copyright

Locke Lord filed a trade secret and copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Vego Garden Inc. The suit targets Vegega, Forever Garden and other defendants for selling raised garden beds that are allegedly similar to the plaintiff's garden beds. Vego Garden argues that the garden beds will likely create confusion amongst customers that the defendants are affiliated with Vego Garden. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00311, Vego Garden, Inc. v. Huizhou Green Giant Technology Co., Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 12:24 PM