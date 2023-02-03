New Suit - Trade Secrets

Locke Lord filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of garden bed seller Vego Garden. The suit accuses Dora Zhang of presenting herself as a potential investor in Vego as part of a scheme to acquire proprietary information in order to create competing business Elegant Outdoor Furniture d/b/a Olle Gardens. Steve Basmajian and Olle Gardens are also targeted as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00386, Vego Garden, Inc. v. Elegant Outdoor Furniture, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 1:53 PM