Dentons partner Erika M. Lopes-McLeman has entered an appearance for the Barker Lounge, a provider of dog care services, in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 21 in New Jersey District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:24-cv-06318, Vega v. The Barker Lounge Franchising, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
July 05, 2024, 12:00 PM