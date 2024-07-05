Who Got The Work

Dentons partner Erika M. Lopes-McLeman has entered an appearance for the Barker Lounge, a provider of dog care services, in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 21 in New Jersey District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:24-cv-06318, Vega v. The Barker Lounge Franchising, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 05, 2024, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Norberto Vega

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

Defendants

The Barker Lounge Franchising, LLC

defendant counsels

Dentons

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA