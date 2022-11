Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Houser LLP on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Martin Vega. The case is 2:22-cv-08453, Vega v. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 18, 2022, 7:01 PM