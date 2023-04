New Suit - Consumer

Nissan USA was slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Sunday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, for claims under the California Song Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by California Consumer Attorneys on behalf of the purchaser of a 2019 Nissan Sentra vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00666, Vega v. Nissan North America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation.

Automotive

April 17, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Vega

Plaintiffs

California Consumer Attorneys PC

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract