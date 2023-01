New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Maronda Homes LLC of Florida and New Home Star Florida LLC Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and the failure to pay overtime wages, was brought on behalf of Katherine Vega. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00094, Vega v. New Home Star Florida, LLC et al.

Real Estate

January 13, 2023, 3:25 PM