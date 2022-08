Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Thursday removed a consumer class action against MetLife to New Mexico District Court. The suit, brought by Bhasker Law and other counsel, accuses the defendant of issuing ambiguous auto insurance policies that misrepresent the true value of underinsured motorist coverage. The case is 1:22-cv-00616, Vega v. Metropolitan Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 9:58 AM