Who Got The Work

Colin P. Calvert of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for skilled nursing facility Kern Valleyidence Opco in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 2 in California Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Rick Morin on behalf of Vikki Lee Vega. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii, is 1:22-cv-01560, Vega v. Kern Valleyidence Opco, LLC.

Health Care

January 16, 2023, 5:59 AM