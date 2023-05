Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ray, Pena & McCchristian on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against FedEx to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims arising from a motor vehicle/tractor-trailer collision, was filed by Thomas J. Henry Law on behalf of Rodrigo Andrade Vega. The case is 5:23-cv-00697, Vega v. Fedex Freight Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 30, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Rodrigo Andrade Vega

defendants

Fedex Freight, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ray, Pena & Mcchristian, P.C.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision