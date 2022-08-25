Who Got The Work

Christopher Duffy of Vinson & Elkins has entered an appearance for Energy Transfer, a publicly traded oil and gas transmission and storage business, and other top executive defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, which accuses the defendants of concealing from investors the illegal activities of certain drilling contractors, was filed June 3 in New York Southern District Court by Lowey Dannenberg. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, is 1:22-cv-04614, Vega v. Energy Transfer LP et al.

Energy

August 25, 2022, 10:13 AM