Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Friday removed a lawsuit against CenturyLink Communications, a Lumen Technologies company, to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by attorney R. Matthew Bristol on behalf of Felipe Vega, who accuses the defendant of trespassing on his property to bury a cable, then billing his spouse for the damage when a fence construction project caused it to break. The defendant is also accused of costing the plaintiff one million dollars in damages when an attempt to sell his property failed upon discovery of the damaged cable. The case is 2:22-cv-00624, Vega v. CenturyLink Communications, LLC.