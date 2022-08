Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a lawsuit against Capital One to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ricardo L. Ramos PLLC on behalf of Airline Insurance, which claims its business account was frozen over false claims that it had received an 'unauthorized' Paycheck Protection Program loan. The case is 4:22-cv-02767, Vega Martinez et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2022, 6:59 PM