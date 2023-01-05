Vedder Price Opens In Miami With a Greenberg Traurig Veteran...

News From Law.com

Chicago-based law firm Vedder Price is ushering in the new year by opening a new Miami office attached with a Greenberg Traurig veteran and ambitions to continue hiring there. The Am Law 200 firm opened the office Thursday after a year of law firms rushing into the Florida market to meet the demand from clients who are also moving down in droves. Although firms from everywhere are heading to the sunshine state, Chicago's biggest firms keep pouring into the state.

