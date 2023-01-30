V&E Picks Up Cooley Tax Controversy and Litigation Duo in Ne...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins expanded its tax controversy and litigation team in New York by hiring two Cooley partners, including the former co-chair of the firm's tax practice, at a time when tax controversy work is expected to explode. Kathleen Pakenham and Adriana Wirtz joined Vinson & Elkins on Monday. Pakenham was Cooley's partner-in-charge of its New York office and the former chair of the firm's business department and co-chair of the tax practice. At Vinson & Elkins, Pakenham will co-head the tax controversy and litigation practice with Gerachis.

January 30, 2023, 5:34 PM